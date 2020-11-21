Long-term Rentals in Hua Hin Can Be Yours

The monsoon is coming to an end, and clear, balmy weather is ahead. It’s the perfect time to plan on booking a long-term rental in Hua Hin for the upcoming holiday season.

If you’ve never visited the town of Hua Hin, you’re in for a treat. It’s the ideal location for active couples and families to enjoy the bright sunny weather. With the kilometers of white-sand beaches, and surrounded by lush, tropical national parks, Hua Hin has been the favored destination for the Royal Family for many years.

This seaside town enjoys fresh breezes wafting in off the Gulf of Thailand and some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. The town is also known as an artist’s colony which you can explore among the many galleries, artist residential enclaves, and night markets of the community.

Always Have a Getaway Destination

For residents of Bangkok, Hua Hin is the preferred getaway destination. Within a couple of hour’s drive of the city awaits a colorful town along stretches of sun-swept beaches that seem like it’s a world away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

By having a long-term rental in Hua Hin, you’ll always have a place to get away from throughout the holiday season. Your kids will enjoy the fresh air and all the activities that Hua Hin offers as well. The town features two huge water parks where your kids can spend the day splashing to their heart’s content.

The older kids might want to try their hand at wakeboarding at the local wake park. They can also experience the thrill of skimming across the waves as Hua Hin is a kitesurfing mecca and there are several shops offering lessons in this exciting outdoor sport.

Experience the Colour and Vibrancy of Hua Hin at Night

When the sun goes down, the whole family will be hungry after their day of adventure. Hua Hin offers Cicada Market and the Hau Hin Night Market. These are popular destinations where your family can browse among the hundreds of stalls providing clothes, art, handicrafts, electronics, and, of course, some of Thailand’s world-famous street food. There are also dance and music performances to liven up the evening.

You’ll also find plenty of restaurants offering some of the freshest, mouth-watering seafood you’ve ever tasted. Feast on lobster, prawns, crab, squid, and fresh fish prepared ‘Thai-style’ while you watch the town come alive after dark.

Once the evening grows late, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that you will soon be retiring to your own spacious and modern long-term rental in Hua Hin for a well-deserved rest.

There are many types of condos and apartments available for rent all over the town. From large multi-bedroom units that are perfect for large families to beachside, luxury condos that provide the ideal ambiance for a romantic couple, Hua Hin is the perfect destination for the upcoming holidays. So, what are you waiting for? Book your long-term rental in Hua Hin before the best ones are all taken for the holiday period.