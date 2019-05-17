The city of pearls is mixed up of ancient structures of the Old City and the IT hub modern infrastructure and is now a rising tourism boom. The city has one of the largest airports in the world connecting to many top international cities – the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the largest film city in Asia – Ramoji Film City. There are several top tourist spots to visit in Hyderabad and you must spend at least 2 weeks in the city to see and enjoy.

Here are the Top 6 Places to Visit in Hyderabad on your next trip.

Necklace Road / Hussain Sagar / Tank Bund

Needless to say this is one of the oldest picnicking spots in Hyderabad with families, friends, and people to enjoy serene evening time by the lush green lawns beside the Hussain Sagar Lake. The drive around this artificial lake dating back to 15th century is known as Necklace road as it looks like a string of pearls. Tourists visit here for the best view of the massive statue of Gautama Buddha standing in the middle of the lake. Enjoy the evening eating on snacks from any of several food joints or book a ticket at Jalavihar for exciting holiday. You can also take an existing boat ride up to the Buddha statue.

Golconda Fort

This ancient defense fort dates back to early thirteenth century and has famed architecture that a clap below can be heard on top of the fort. Only part of this fort is open for visitors. It is to Hyderabad as Taj Mahal is to Agra where the Kohinoor diamond, Hope and Nassak diamonds once were here. keep time for sound and lights show after exploring the fort.

Charminar

This famous structure of Old City is synonymous with the city of Nawabs. Now, this 15th century structure which was first built for a mosque is a bustling market place with people from all over the city and the world shop here which you can explore through the Deccan Odyssey luxury train. It means ‘four pillars’ and is famous for many things like jewelery, fabrics, footwear, eateries, and many things. Hence, arrive in morning and stay for minimum three hours in the streets of Charminar.

Salar Jung Museum

Founded by Mir Yousuf Ali Khan or Salar Jung III this museum houses several amazing artifacts, and antiques collected from all over the world especially Egypt, Syria and Persia. It is situated in front of the oldest river in Hyderabad which is now dried up – Musi River and consists of almost whopping 40 galleries! Visit on any day except Friday from 10 am and be ready to stay for minimum 3 hours here.

Qutub Shahi Tomb

This is one of the oldest heritage sites in Hyderabad which is quiet unlike the other bustling tourist spots in Hyderabad. Surrounded by the greenery you can spot several domes in the shape of an onion made in grey granite surrounded by Ibrahim Bagh gardens which is also a picnic spot. These are the tombs of the Qutub Shahi leaders and it is believed to avoid visiting here on weekends.

Nehru Zoological Park

Spread across massive 380 acres of land this zoo park in Hyderabad is the best place for family and friends for a daytime picnic. Select any safaris to spot rare animals, wildlife and colorful butterflies, or visit the history museum here. Find over 1500 species of fauna including reptiles, fowl and mammals in this largest zoo in India with the best wildlife safaris in India to offer.

Experience the various places of Hyderabad and have a look on the Deccan Odyssey route map which shows all the destinations which are covered during the trip.