Cuba Group Tours: Places You Should Visit

Cuba, the largest island in the Caribbean and, in my opinion, the most interesting socially, politically and culturally, is the perfect destination for the backpacker looking for adventure and fun. Although many people do not miss Varadero’s all-inclusive resorts, this country offers much more than daiquiris and white sand beaches.

When you step on Cuban soil, you will realize that you are practically on another planet. Cuba is a unique country. More than travelling to another destination, it seems that one travels through time. All those colonial streets, those 1950s Chevrolet, those street markets. There is no other place like it in this world.

The good thing is that there are some tricks to tour the country without spending much and having a very good time. You will see that, in Cuba, backpacking means adventure guaranteed.

Best Places to Visit with Cuba Group Tours

Havana

Havana is the maximum. Despite the decadent air of the city, it is easy to feel the greatness of the Cuban capital. In its heyday, it must have been the most beautiful city in the world. Today it is a vibrant and colourful city, with a great offer for the traveller, more you can see with Cuba group tours.

It is also the cultural capital of the country, and a good place to learn about the history of the revolution, watch a live music concert or go out on a limb. One thing is clear: In Havana, it is impossible to get bored!

Most tourists stay in Old Havana, which was the first Spanish settlement and where you will find hundreds of colonial buildings, churches, museums and squares. Although the place is a must-see, it is not my favourite neighbourhood due to the large concentration of “heavy” people on the street.

Havana Center, the boardwalk and the bohemian neighbourhood of Vedado are other emblematic places that you cannot miss. Take a look at this article about the best places to visit in Havana, with lots of tips that you won’t find anywhere else.

Viñales

If you have little time and you can only visit two places in Cuba: Go to Havana and Viñales. If the Cuban capital is famous for its bustle, Viñales offers just the opposite, pure tranquillity and contact with nature.

This small and touristy town is the perfect place to rest, walk through the tobacco plantations and chat with the friendly locals. This region is one of the most beautiful on the island thanks to the number of small mountains that emerge everywhere, creating a surreal landscape of great beauty.

Among the most popular activities, you will find horseback riding, visits to nearby caves or climbing to the hills. There is a very beautiful walk through the plantations that you can do on your own and that allows you to see up close how the friendly guajiro (peasants in Cuban slang) live and work.

If you want to buy artisan cigars, this is one of the best places to get them at a good price. You can access the tobacco factories and negotiate the price directly with the producers.

Varadero

This was the place we flew to on our first trip to Cuba and well, since we were there, we decided to stay for a couple of days to take advantage of the beach and see if we could remove the white from my skin.

Although the place is famous for the countless hotels and all-inclusive resorts that monopolize this long beach, few know that there is a small town at the entrance to Varadero. It is possible to stay in a private house for a more affordable price than in the resorts and spend a few relaxed days of leisure.

The beach is beautiful, the white sand and the turquoise water. However, it has a holiday atmosphere that I do not like and we personally do not recommend it. There are other much more authentic beaches on the island.

Santa Clara

This city was taken by the revolutionary forces during the Battle of Santa Clara in December 1958, thus ending the Batista regime.

Here you will find several monuments related to the famous revolution, including the Che Guevera mausoleum where his mortal remains rest, the monument to the taking of the train and the historical museum among others.

Once you have visited the museums and the mausoleum, there is not much to do. Most travellers recommend a short visit.