Guide to Travel and Volunteer at the Same Time

We are at a time when it seems that you only travel to collect likes on Instagram, there is also another trend that advocates making conscious trips motivated by helping others. We tell you in depth how the volunteer formula works.

Travel and tourism are not easy now but you can make it easy and feel comfortable with the help of organization and with the different volunteers programs it have become easy. And it is that with the use of the Internet and mobile applications where to reserve accommodation, transport or even food at home in a matter of minutes, everything seems to have evolved towards speed. Tiring trips in which we try to visit the greatest number of monuments and museums, try each and every one of the traditional dishes that appear in the travel guides and acquire the typical souvenirs of the region that remind us how well we had fun on that trip.

However, there are those who prefer to stay away from traditional routes and who seek volunteer options, either to contribute to a charitable cause during their vacation days or to make travel their way of life, collaborating in exchange for accommodation and occasional food.

Anyway, there are dozens of platforms and volunteer agencies that will allow you to find those that best suit your expectations, previous experience or new interests.

But what is Volunteering?

Although when volunteering around the world, accommodation and daily meals, or at least some of them, are usually included in the volunteers programs, and is much more than that. During your stay, you will be able to make available to the project your knowledge in any of the professional areas in which you have more experience, adding added value to the host organization or learning from sectors in which you may never have passed through The head collaborate.

Be that as it may, the purpose of volunteering is to ensure that the exchange of experiences and knowledge acquired will always be reciprocal. That is, that both learn from each other. And not only that, but the simple and enriching experience of living surrounded by locals will make you learn much more about the culture, traditions or language of the place than if you toured the country as a tourist.

Pay or not Pay to Volunteer

Sometimes, this can create a certain rejection in the most skeptical, since the money is not always fully given to those who need them most and those who carry out the procedures end up withholding a percentage (sometimes too high).

Anyway, what you have to keep in mind is that the projects carried out by NGOs could not exist without sponsors, donations and volunteers. Working with them, we help the project to prosper and that they can dedicate that income to the beneficiaries of their actions, saving the price of the professionals who work in the day-to-day life of the organization for its proper functioning.

If you are still not convinced, these types of organizations are usually quite transparent, so do not hesitate to ask for references to abroaderview.org for volunteers programs, gossip in their social networks about their achievements or even get in touch with them and ask for more information about it to verify that Everything is done in a legal and sustainable way.

Benefits of a Volunteer

Although in most cases the benefits will always be greater than the inconveniences when it comes to volunteering, several factors must always be taken into account before making the decision:

You will be able to live experiences with local people.

You will be able to travel for free (or almost free) for as long as you want.

You will meet a lot of new people, both the hosts and the rest of the volunteers.

The more volunteers you make and the more recommendations and experience in various fields you have, the easier it will be to find new volunteers programs .

. You will be able to acquire knowledge in sectors that you had never imagined before discovering and sharing the professional areas in which you have more experience.

In the event that you are aware of a particular association with which you might want for volunteers programs, don’t spare a moment to contact “A Broader View” disclose why you need to take an interest in their exercises and what you want to contribute in their everyday.