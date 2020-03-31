Take advantage of a welcome to the city of Havana from the hand of a friendly and Locally Sourced Cuba “private Cuba tours”. Discover the city as one more inhabitant. Learn where to shop, how to get around, and more. What you will do – Get to know Havana through the eyes of an Locally Sourced Cuba “private Cuba tours” – Enjoy your trip by the friendly people you know and not just the places – Discover tips, tricks and the best-kept secrets of the city In detail Transform your way travel and focus on the people you know more than the places you visit. Enjoy a welcome to the city of Havana from a local eager to share with you all the tips to make the most of your stay. Meet him at your hotel or accommodation and familiarize yourself with the neighborhood. Discover secrets, such as the best places to eat or the easiest way to get around. Find out what is the best to see or do during your stay in the city, personalized according to your interests. At the end of the tour, you will feel much more comfortable in the city, sure that you have all the necessary information.

Long Beach

Its natural panorama is very rich and serves as a habitat for exceptional flora and fauna, characterized by its high level of endemism., Within the Peninsula is the Great Montemar Natural Park, which allows visitors to come into contact with the beaches, forests Exotics, mangroves, extensive rivers and natural lakes, flooded caverns that communicate with the sea, natural pools and underwater areas of particular beauty that facilitate the initiation in diving and its day and night exercise, as well as speleo-diving.

Among the sites of interest to the Park is the caving system open for 70 kms., with caves in which, due to partial collapses of its roofs, semicircular lagoons have been formed on its surface, which are called cenotes. also practice various sports such as hiking, cycling, trekking, hikking, horseback riding and boating, or go to wildlife refuges and international bird corridors for ra contemplate native and migratory species. The Ciénaga de Zapata has the largest swamp area in Cuba, with an approximate area of ​​about 300 thousand hectares.

It also has the most complex karst drainage system in the country, and for the genetic potential of the flora and fauna that inhabit it; It is one of the best-preserved green regions of the Antillean archipelago. About 56% of this wetland is covered with forests, and it is estimated that there are, within them or in independent communities, some 900 diverse flower species, many of which are indigenous. The presence of some 109 fauna forms can be added to this biodiversity, with 12 species of mammals, 160 of birds, 31 of reptiles and a great variety of amphibians and invertebrates. For its treasures, this region was declared a Biosphere Reserve.

Hundred Fires

What most attracts Cienfuegos is the perfect rectilinear layout of its streets, which follows the neoclassical geometric standards. It was precisely its architectural values ​​that motivated that during the 29th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Dubai, South Africa, on July 15, 2005, its Historic Center was granted the status of World Cultural Heritage.

The wealth of its buildings is complemented by natural conditions. Founded in 1819 under the name Fernandina de Jagua by the French Don Luis De Clouet and popularly known as the Pearl of the South, Cienfuegos is the most important Cuban city of all those founded in the 19th century, and due to its recent construction it is the most modern and best laid out of the great island cities, and became, as the president of the Councils of State and Ministers said, the Commander in Chief, “The country with the greatest industrial boom” during the years of the Revolution. Cienfuegos is the second port complex in the country, after Havana, and the most important on our extensive southern coast.

It encourages one of the most modern and prosperous provinces in the nation, with a promising future thanks to its impressive industrial park, its natural excellence and the development of its productive forces. Rich in palaces (Blanco, Ferrer, Goitizolo …), parks (José Martí, Villuendas, Panteón de Gil …), theaters and churches (Cathedral …), and with its Paseo del Prado, which continues even the sea, shows the world the charms of the Tomás Terry theater, a faithful reflection of the golden age of Cienfuegos; or the Palacio de Valle, exponent of the prevailing architectural eclecticism in the city, where the Mudejar and Byzantine styles harmonize with the Venetian, Gothic and Baroque styles.