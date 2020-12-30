What to Bring on a Camping Trip: The Essentials Explained

Want to get away from city life and camp to unwind in soothing nature for once?

Make sure to plan and know everything about your trip. It’s crucial to take note of the things you need for the campsite. A camping checklist is a required tool to operate your camping experience worry-free.

Your camping checklist may depend on the type of trip you’re taking. Whether it’s backyard camping or a long trip, you need proper preparation. Not sure what to bring on a camping trip?

Worry not! In this guide, we’ll explain what you need to bring on a camping trip to make it one of your most enjoyable trips ever.

Avoid Getting Lost

The first thing you must have is the location map. Always bring a map to access the vicinity and avoid getting behind your schedule. If you’re in a group, make sure to remind everyone to have their location map in case of separation.

Bring a compass to have easy navigation. If you get lost, it can help you track your location again with current directions. A charged GPS is an essential tool that can help you reach your campsite.

If you want to list what to bring on a camping trip, get your notebook and pen, too.

Lighting Your Campsite

If you’re planning an overnight camping trip, a flashlight is a must-have. The headlamp also keeps you from trouble while cooking in the dark. Don’t forget to take extra batteries for them to avoid hazardous incidents at night.

If you’re planning to make a campfire, ensure to bring waterproof matches. Pack your lighter, flint, and steel, and magnesium fire starter to create fire with caution.

If you want to burn a kindling, you need to bring dry bark, newspaper, and a waterproof container. It makes an easy fire and it prevents smoke emission. Planning a camping trip with fire helps you be ready in any situation.

Food for Energy

What gives you full energy is none other than food! Prepare your happy foods that are easy to carry and make sure they’re enough to last for your camping days. Bring healthy snacks that are light and appropriate for camping.

For safe water drinking, choose a water bottle that is most appropriate for you and the trip. Pick wide-mouthed bottles like Nalgene bottles. It also helps for convenient drinking and avoids leaking.

You can also carry a water purifier, which is suitable for at most two people. So if you have more friends that will join the trip, pack one purifier per pair and decide who will bring it.

Prepare Yourself for Emergencies

Batteries are one of the essential items to bring in any camping. Before placing them in your bag, check first if they work to replace them beforehand. Pack some extra batteries in case some of you forget to bring them.

For adults to bring, have a set of pocket knives or Multitool. They are an excellent help for cooking, repair, and other possible emergencies that may exist. Place them in a small secured bag that fits screwdrivers, can openers, etc.

Never forget to organize your first aid kit. Pick a bag that has a bright color to pick at first sight. Prepare scissors, bandages, gauze, soap or antiseptic wipes, tape, tweezers, whistles, and medicines.

For medicines, pack aspirin, ibuprofen, pain-relief. Ensure to bring prescription meds a camper might need. You must also bring specific medications if some of you tend to have panic attacks.

Ensuring Comfort While Outdoors

Always check for the news about the weather forecast beforehand. In case you’re on your way to the campsite, take a small radio for some updates on the weather news.

Pack some extra clothes in case your camping conditions can turn windy or rainy. Bring what you need, like an extra layer of top and bottom underwear, gloves, and jackets.

Don’t want to have insect bites or a dark spot on your face after camping? Make sure to bring insect repellent and some sunblock or sunscreen. These items keep you from damaging your skin and prevent you from an unexpected illness.

If you want to take proper care of your camping hygiene, put some toilet papers, and sanitizers in your bag. You can also bring a liquid soap for some washing of items.

Sometimes, campfires are not allowed in some camping sites. Bringing a stove is one convenient move, though make sure to carry fuel for it to start. If you don’t know how many you will get, count your colleagues, and make a pair of shares on one stove.

To Have a Good Sleep

If you plan to share a tent, make sure you bring enough for the group. A simple tent can fit two people. A large tent can hold up to six campers, so make a wise decision about what size you must bring.

If you want to keep your sleep on your own, it’s wise to pack a sleeping bag. It’s less hassle because there are various kinds to choose from, simple style to the special ones. Make sure that the weight is appropriate to handle during your camping.

If you want to complete a relaxing feel in your camping, bringing hammocks are a definite go. They are easy to set up and pack. Pick your preferred hammocks like those from Grand Trunk for comfortable sleep.

Pick What to Bring on a Camping Trip Today

Now you know what to bring on a camping trip and their importance! From a simple location map to the foods you bring, they will make your trip safe and sound. Follow this guide to have a complete package of your wonderful camping experience with your friends, loved ones, or yourself alone.

