Top five beaches near Ho Chi Minh City

But within easy reach there are quite a few beaches that are best for weekend breaks in sunlight. This is our selection of the very best beaches nearby Ho Chi Minh City, when you travel to Vietnam.

A palm-planted park divides the sandy shore from town all the way across the peninsula and there’s a bunch of pubs and cafés throughout the street behind lush foliage. This is definitely the most famous beach for day trippers from Ho Chi Minh since it’s the closest – about a two-hour push off.

It’s possible to develop a mountain path that leads out of Ha Long Street into the statue in about half an hour, then scale up its inner spiral staircase for scenic views across the South China Sea. An alternate route leads up the mountain out of Hai Dang Street into some white lighthouse. From that point, visitors may take in magnificent views that the mountain leaves, surrounding both coasts of the peninsula along with the town lying between.

Mũi Né

Using its traditional fishing village appeal, Mũi Né is a comparative newcomer to the shore resort scene. Proof of its humble roots stay, with vibrant fishing boats perched in the white sands that are shaded by coconut trees climbing from the shore. Nonetheless, this can also be among the windiest places in the area, therefore it is now renowned as among the greatest beaches nearby Ho Chi Minh City for windsurfing. Individuals considering taking a rest from relaxing on their own sun lounger and participating in a more active pastime could lease kiteboarding or windsurfing gear from among the water sports centers along the beachfront.

Doi Duong

Nestled along the shore around half an hour drive from Mũi Né, Doi Duong beach is a readily accessible and favorite place for locals and travelers to see. Tiki umbrellas line the coast shading sun loungers, which can be accessible to lease, while the calm, clean waters lap the shore. This relaxing and tranquil setting is also a south-facing place which makes it a superb place to see sunlight both rise and set over the bay.

Côn Sơn island

Section of this Côn Đảo archipelago Côn Sơn island is about an hour’s trip from Ho Chi Minh city. Along with the trip is worth it, as this streamlined island is home to some of unspoilt beaches such as Đầm Trầu, Bãi biển Đất Dốc and Bãi Nhát. The archipelago constitutes a national park that’s protected to maintain the hawksbill and green sea turtle populations which nest across the islands’ beaches, in addition to resident dugongs along with the expansive surrounding coral reefs. The waters off the island shore some of the best diving areas in Vietnam with manta rays and sea sharks often sighted gliding across the reptiles in which tropical fish like clownfish and scorpionfish swim. Back on shore, secluded beaches provide people pristine, fine white sands and crystal clear turquoise waters, that are usually shared without more than a few of different men and women.

Hồ Tràm

Around two plus a half hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City, lots of individuals go to idyllic Hồ Tràm shore on a day trip, however you will find lots of choices available for those who’d prefer to remain overnight, from glistening hotels overlooking the shore to campsites just from the golden sands. The beach is the ideal place for relaxing days by the ocean, but water sports can also be potential aided by the light breeze that can help generate waves for surfing. You will find many trekking trails in the forested nature book which sits nearby place back from the coastline.