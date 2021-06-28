Top 6 Bangalore hotels with jacuzzi

Bangalore, also known as Bengaluru is the capital city of Karnataka. It houses many well-known research institutes and colleges in India. Besides acting as a home for defence organizations, public sector heavy industries, telecommunications and software companies, the city also boasts amazing amusement parks and nightlife. Every year a considerable amount of tourists visit Bangalore to explore the richness the place has to offer. As a result, Bangalore houses a variety of plush hotels and resorts that exhibit luxury and elegance at their best. From excellent services to exquisite amenities these hotels have redefined luxury in a whole new way.

To ace up the game, Bangalore hotels not only assure exquisite and comfortable stays, 24-hour room service and outdoor pools but also offers jacuzzi equipped private bathrooms. Here is a list of Jacuzzi equipped hotels in Bangalore , that will help you experience a fulfilling holiday during your next trip.

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Located in Bangalore at Embassy One, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is a luxurious property featuring an outdoor pool, many celebrated in-house dining eateries and a bar. Guests at this hotel can enjoy access to a garden and terrace. The pet-friendly hotel comes with elegant rooms that are well-fitted with air conditioning, an electric tea/coffee machine and a desk. Along with that the rooms feature spa-like bathrooms or jacuzzi that offer ultimate relaxation to the guests. During your stay at this extravagant hotel, you must try their continental buffet breakfast at CUR8, an award-winning restaurant. Apart from that, you can fill your appetite by dining at Far & East. Other facilities provided by the hotel include currency exchange services for guests, a 24-hour front desk and room service.

The Leela Palace Bangalore

The Leela Palace Bangalore features an explicit decor reflecting the grandeur of the bygone era and is situated in the midst of verdant gardens that are spread across 7 acres. Guests at The Leela Palace Bangalore are pampered with rejuvenating spa and state-of-art facilities along with an expensive outdoor swimming pool. To taste the ultimate plushness the hotel boasts award-winning food/beverage dining options for you to choose from. From Citrus, an all-day dining restaurant that specialises in cuisines like European, Mediterranean and Indian to Library Bar that features refreshing beverages, you will get it all! At The Leela Palace Bangalore, you can get to stay in elegantly designed rooms that are well-equipped with modern amenities like a TV, minibar and coffee/tea maker. The bathrooms feature walk-in showers and a jacuzzi apart from the wide selection of treatments and massages as offered by The Leela Palace’s spa.

Conrad Bengaluru

Located in the heart of Bengaluru’s business district, Conrad Bangalore is one of the renowned luxury hotels in the city. The property facilitates the guests with impressive hospitality and excellent services as per demand. Rooms at this accommodation come with a TV, desk, seating area and a city view beside a well-suited jacuzzi in the bathroom. Overlooking the Ulsoor Lake, the hotel houses lip-smacking dining options for the guests that serve a variety of dishes starting from European to Indian. Alike other hotels in Bangalore , the property offers a variety of amenities like a swimming pool, great fitness centre, spa featuring a sauna & hot tub along with 24-hour room service.

Shangri-La Bengaluru

Located in Bangalore, Shangri-La hotel offers an award-winning restaurant, alfresco dining options, a well-equipped health club and an extravagant outdoor swimming pool. The stylish guestrooms are well-appointed with modern amenities like a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, spacious writing desk, minibar and sofa seating area. Bathrooms of the units have walk-in wardrobes, massaging tubs and modern showers that allows you to enjoy a relaxing bath. The dining options not only serve great cuisines but also unparalleled views of the city. From luxurious meal at Caprese, a restaurant specialising in Italian cuisine to the opulent Lobby Lounge, which features locally inspired tea, coffee, cocktails and wine.

Hilton Bangalore

Nestled within Embassy Golf links business park, Hilton Bangalore Hotel features temperature controlled swimming pool, an extensive golf course and a variety of dining options. The rooms at Hilton are well-appointed with amenities like a flat-screen TV, minibar, tea/coffee maker, seating area and spacious writing desk. With jacuzzi fitted bathrooms, the hotel boasts both pool view and garden views from the large windows of the room. At Hilton Bangalore, you can dine at some of the finest restaurants that serve a wide variety of dishes. It includes The Salt & Grill offering Mediterranean, Indian, European and Pan-Asian cuisines, Klinx serving exotic drinks and Recess, a renowned cafe. Other facilities offered by this luxurious property include a 24-hour front desk, fitness & wellness centre and carpools escorting the suite guests to the golf course.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

One of the leading hotel chains, JW Marriott Hotel is situated in the shopping hub of Bangalore. Guests at JW Marriott Hotel can avail of the in-house multi-cuisine restaurant that specialises in concept-driven foods and beverages. The hotel also offers elegant rooms featuring lovely decor that are well-equipped with modern amenities like TV, minibar and spa-like bathrooms with complimentary facilities. Further, the luxurious property offers guests with sauna & steam, fitness centre, travel desk, 24-hour front desk, currency exchange, car rentals along with luggage storage and laundry facilities.

Bangalore is famous for its renowned technological centres, educational institutions, nightclubs, amusement parks and luxury hotels. The city serves as an appropriate vacation spot throughout the year.