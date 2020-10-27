Top 5 things to do in Devon, England during your weekends

A trip to Devon in the southwest of England is guaranteed to be filled with all kinds of fun at the seaside and beyond. The region, bordered by the sea at the north and south, is one of the most beautiful in England, so what are you waiting for? And there’s tons to do here- check out these 6 awesome activities in Devon to kickstart your holiday:

Ghost Hunting in Devon

If you are a horror aficionado who is looking forward to pure horror, you can consider ghost hunting few spooky destinations. You can wade through the haunted Okehampton castle in Devon, one of the most haunted places in England. Take a group of friends, make proper plans and have an adventurous weekend searching the spirits in the historic dilapidated structures in Devon.

Camp in a Holiday Park

Visiting Devon by campervan is one way to explore the region’s natural beauty on your own schedule. If you love to spend your weekend in peace and enchantment, camping in a holiday park should be the ideal idea. Staying in a holiday park would eradicate the hassles of insecurities and weather complications in an open space. Devon based holiday parks abound in the region, so check out what they have to offer. Park within distance of one of the gorgeous beaches to be in easy range of seaside activities. One piece of advice is, try to look for a holiday park which includes the water sports as these can be an additional source of joy and adventure.

Explore Kents Cavern

A hot day is a great time to visit these prehistoric caves, because they’ll keep you cool! With an experienced guide, you’ll go back 400 million years to the time when the cavern was formed underneath the warm, tropical ocean. Some of Europe’s oldest artifacts are here, so consider it a history lesson in a way more fun form! If you are a photogenic guy, take along the cameras in order to click these pictures that are going to be a lifetime memory.

Relax in the Fishing Village of Clovelly

The pretty little town of Clovelly is set right on the harbor, overlooks the beach and fishing boats and is backed by a steep hill dotted with 16th century white cottages overlooking the coastline. There is no access for car traffic here, so you can explore the cobbled streets by foot. If you’re looking to travel back in time, this is the place to be. Head to the Cottage Tea Rooms to try the classic Devon cream tea.

Bet on the Races at Newton Abbot

Newton Abbot is a beautiful, laid-back race track to enjoy a day of light betting and watching the horses. It’s located right on the banks of the Teign River so you’ll get a gorgeous view along with the exciting atmosphere of the races. Check out the horses in the paddock and pick your winner- it’s exciting to place your bet and watch them go galloping towards the finish!

Hit the Beach at Blackpool Sands

Of all the great beaches in Devon, Blackpool Sands has got some of the loveliest golden sand and facilities around. There’s a wonderful cafe serving up local organic fare, and a shop where you can buy everything from beach toys to chilled wine. The beach is sheltered in a bay surrounded by evergreen trees so it has a lovely, tranquil atmosphere.

These were some of the fun and adventurous things to do in Devon during the weekend.