Top 5 Qualities of Modern Asian Cuisine

Asian-cuisine is known for its cooking traditions and practices. Some cuisine in Asia is famous. Several of those are the East Asian, Western Asian, Central Asian, South Asian, and Southeast Asian — the specific culture usually associated with cooking practices.

If you are looking for a real hidden gem and authentic yet modern Asian food, here’re the top five qualities you’ll encounter:

Keeping the True Food Flavour

Retaining the essence of Asian cuisine in your food means you are keeping the flavor, composition, and technique of the food. Keeping traditional ingredients are essential to focus on the taste. There are times that the modern cuisine substitute ingredients due to availability but, what’s important is, it does not take away the essence of the dish.

Unique Tools to Prepare Asian Foods

Although it is deemed modern, the staple Asian household tools are the most important like for example in Southeast Asian countries. Mostly, the piece of cooking equipment used is ‘wok.’ It is the traditional unique rounded bottom cooking pan that provides different ranges of temperatures. A cleaver is an entire set of cooking knives used for chopping and slicing.

The traditional Asian cuisine transformed into a new fusion style of Asian dishes without any combination of western taste. Many of the modern Asian cuisines, like the award winning fusion menu at Sun Wah Restaurant, were synthesized from cuisines of various Asian cultures mixed into the new trend.

Health Considerate

Asian fusion dishes tend to be lighter and healthier than another kind of traditional cuisine. Before, Many nutritionists had seen Asian countries to be far less often to have health problems. The reason is that Asian societies blend physical activities to fitness and spirituality.

Green tea regularly served on many Asian diners due to its antioxidant benefits which raise popularity growth in recent years.

Rice as a Staple Food

The most common ingredients in many cultures in Southeast Asia and East Asia include garlic, ginger, chilis, sesame seeds, tofu, soy, and, of course, rice. There are different varieties of rice are popular in various regions- Basmati rice, Jasmine rice, long-grain, and short-grain rice.

Rice has been in almost any meal of Asian fusion cuisine and is typically the major meal component during the day.

Modern Fusion Asian Cuisine is Popular

Nowadays, due to the increasing globalization, Asian food and cuisine took place in western countries. Even with the cultural differences and food preferences, Asian restaurants and businesses continued to grow around the world. Eventually, the aim to slightly upscale Asian dishes with Americanized of French influences began. Then the so-called Modern Fusion Asian Cuisine started to concentrate mainly on metro areas in the west.