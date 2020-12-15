The Top 10 Parking Apps That Will Save You Time and Money

Did you know that over 88% of Americans have a car?

If you have limited time on your foray to the outside world, finding a parking space could be a hassle. It’s especially when you’re unfamiliar with the current area you’re in. If you aren’t careful enough, you’ll end up looking for at least an hour.

With this guide, you’ll learn about some of the greatest parking apps around. That way, you’ll know what to use whenever you go out on errands. Read on and find out which apps you should be looking for today.

ParkWhiz

This is one of the most convenient city parking apps. This allows you to look for available parking lots and book a spot. The best part is that you can even pay parking fees using digital banking methods like credit cards or PayPal.

All you need is to go to the app and type your desired location. ParkWhiz will then look up spots depending on your desired location. It will give the rates for these spots during that specific day and time.

SpotHero

Like ParkWhiz, this is an on-demand parking app that helps you compare lots and prices depending on your search area. Once you get a good place to park, you have the means of pre-paying. The best part is that depending on your spot, you can save lots of money.

The only drawback is that their operation only extends to certain major cities in the United States like New York City. But because of their various deals with different parking lots, it allows you to save at least up to 50% more. So, if you’re within its operational area, this app can help you a lot.

BestParking

This app has over 850,000 satisfied users each month. It isn’t difficult to see why since it gives you the best deals within your area of choice and pay for a spot beforehand. But its big difference is that it has a more widespread service area than some of the apps on this list.

BestParking has information on parking areas in over 100 cities and almost 115 airports in North America. If you live in New York City, check out this article about contactless parking and how the city is working toward making it the norm.

ParkIt

Do you sometimes forget where you left your vehicle? If so, worry not—ParkIt will always remember. After you park, you can push a single button and the app will pinpoint your current location on a map. It also allows you to add notes, images, and an expiration period.

With these features, the app will send you a notification when it’s almost time to feed your meter. It also gives you the shortest route back to your car when you’re in a hurry to get back into it. The app will delete all these details once you leave the area.

ParkMobile

Are you fond of street parking? If so, this app is your best bet since it lets you pay for metered parking using your smartphone. First, look for compatible parking meters using the app, which includes over 2,000 locations around the United States.

After finding a suitable spot, you need not worry about looking for spare change. After all, you can pay using your PayPal account or credit card through the app. It will also notify you whenever your parking session is close to expiration.

Parknav

When you’re having a hard time looking for metered parking, check Parknav instead of combing the streets. It has a street map of your desired area. The map will show you green lines, which means you’re likely to find some street parking.

If you see red lines, keep your expectations low since you’re unlikely to find anything. If you want to take your chances, test your luck with the dark green and orange options. But before you download this app, look whether it’s within one of the 40 cities in the United States.

AirportParkingReservations

Frequent fliers will benefit a lot from this app. It’s because airport parking can get extremely costly and difficult to find when you’re in a rush. With this app, you can get up to 70% off the fees of parking spaces near airports and cruise ports in the United States, Canada, and even the United Kingdom.

This is one of the 1.85 million iOS apps available in the Apple App Store. But the best part is that it’s also accessible through any web browser. That means even when you have no more space within your mobile device, you can use its web version to accomplish the same things.

Luxe

This is one of the best parking apps for finding a reputable person to park your car. This app searches for on-demand valet services within six major American cities. These valets can park your car, wash it, and gas it up as necessary.

If you’re ready to go home, use the app to notify your valet. They will deliver your car back, as long as it’s within their service area. You can pay by the hour or by the day using the app, making it convenient.

ParkingPanda

Looking for apps for reserving a parking spot?

This application has several partnerships with sports leagues, stadiums, and other popular attractions to increase its convenience. That means you’ll find the closest and cheapest parking spot within your current location. With up to 70% off parking fees across 40 cities, this app also hosts a referral program to get parking credits.

Google Maps

This is the most basic method of finding a good parking spot. You can even use the app to mark your parking spot and return to it later. The only drawback is that it has no means for you to pay for parking using the app.

Choose Among These Parking Apps Today

You need not take longer with your trips outside with the help of these parking apps. Use them to find the best parking spaces in no time today!

Do you want to learn more great parking tips? Check out more of our guides to learn about the best parking strategies when you’re out of town today!