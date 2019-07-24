Seven Famous Lucknow Delicacies

Capital and administrative headquarters of Uttar Pradesh and 18th-19thcentury Nawab throne, Lucknow, has always been known as a multicultural city that has flourished in North India. Talking about the beauty of the city without also mentioning the food would essentially be an injustice. This city of Nawab is known to stand by the name in terms of cultural, food and mannerisms. Lucknow food is an entire galore of delicate mouth-watering tastes.

Why is the food so special here? Each ingredient in the dish speaks for itself, and most food preparations are done by slow cook method, which is believed to enhance flavor. From spicy to sweet, from delicate to tangy, for all the foodies around, we got you just the perfect place to be.

When you are booking your Delhi to Lucknow flight, keep some time to enjoy the exclusive variety of mouth-watering cuisines that you can never have enough of shere.

Our favorite Lucknow delicacies:

Lucknowi Biryani: This tasteful beauty has originated from the streets of Lucknow. The rice is separately cooked in fresh plucked spicesand the meat is added later. This pretty secret technique gives the dish just the perfect amount of flavor and thus makes it smell irresistible.

This tasteful beauty has originated from the streets of Lucknow. The rice is separately cooked in fresh plucked spicesand the meat is added later. This pretty secret technique gives the dish just the perfect amount of flavor and thus makes it smell irresistible. Rogan Josh (gho sht): Well, this dish is something you would never want to miss out on. Soft red meat of lamb or goat served in hot, spicy curry base – how irresistible does that sound? You might find this dish in restaurants of Delhi or Mumbai, but it can never be the same as that in the city of Nawabs.

Well, this dish is something you would never want to miss out on. Soft red meat of lamb or goat served in hot, spicy curry base – how irresistible does that sound? You might find this dish in restaurants of Delhi or Mumbai, but it can never be the same as that in the city of Nawabs. TokriChaat: Undoubtedly, the most widely known,ready-to-eatsnack in India that satisfies bothyour growling stomach and your choosy taste buds. This snack gets better with a crispier Tokri. Don’t worry; there are alsoa variety of flavors to suit your preference.

Undoubtedly, the most widely known,ready-to-eatsnack in India that satisfies bothyour growling stomach and your choosy taste buds. This snack gets better with a crispier Tokri. Don’t worry; there are alsoa variety of flavors to suit your preference. Kebab: The smell of grilled meat can activate your senses from a mile away! The top varieties are Galawati Kebab, Boti Kebab, Tunday Kebab. You’ll find more of these once you get onto the streets and restaurants of the city.

The smell of grilled meat can activate your senses from a mile away! The top varieties are Galawati Kebab, Boti Kebab, Tunday Kebab. You’ll find more of these once you get onto the streets and restaurants of the city. Paya Ki Nihari: This is a slow-cooked dish, usually prepared overnight for 6-7 hours. Nahar is an Urdu word meaning morning, thus the dish comes in the breakfast menu as hotcakes.

This is a slow-cooked dish, usually prepared overnight for 6-7 hours. Nahar is an Urdu word meaning morning, thus the dish comes in the breakfast menu as hotcakes. Malai Ki Gilori: If you havea sweet tooth for Lucknowi sweets;we dare you to keep your eyes off this one. This sweet will simply melt in your mouth!

If you havea sweet tooth for Lucknowi sweets;we dare you to keep your eyes off this one. This sweet will simply melt in your mouth! Shreemals: Baked in hot tandoor with milk and sweetened with sugar; this sweet naan with a touch of saffron in itperfectly complements all spicy curries of the city.

Grab your camera, sneakers and your friends and book a flightright away to taste all these delicacies for real.