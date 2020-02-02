Self-Driving NT Tours in Uluru

If you have ever been to Australia’s Red Centre or experienced Uluru, you may have asked yourself if there was a better way to explore the vast landscape of the area that consists of the Australian Outback. With that being said, you can know rest assured that the next time you visit, you will have the opportunity to drive down some of the remote tracks that the Red Centre has to offer, allowing you to experience all of the different iconic landscapes and special characteristics that are available to you.

Red Center Way

When it comes to the great Australian Outback, one of the greatest drives is known as Red Center Way. This magnificent, must experience drive is going to stretch all the way from the Uluru to Alice Springs, allowing you to take in and experience some of the stunning landscapes that include, Ormiston Gorge and Kings Canyon. Aside from that, you will have the opportunity to explore aboriginal culture and Australian history as your drive through historic towns and other sacred indigenous locations. On top of that, you will also more than likely see some of the famous Australian wildlife, as well as Australia’s abundant nature and rock art too.

While the entire experience is going to be one that will always be remembered, you will have to keep in mind that this is going to be a journey through the desert. However, the drive does allow you to cover two different areas of great conservational and cultural importance. These areas include Watarrka National and Uluru-Kata Tjuta Parks. As for how long you can expect to take on this once in a lifetime journey, you are going to want to allow yourself a minimum of 5-7 days, but like any amazing journey, you should take however long you need in order to get the most out of your journey.

Time to Hit the Highway

If driving across the country is not necessarily your style, Uluru is going to be one of the best places that you can choose in order to set up a base camp for yourself. Once there, you will find that there are many different accommodation options, as well as endless opportunities to go sightseeing with only a small walk or short drive. But if you are looking to really experience the Outback, you may want to consider hitting the Lasseter highway and going north.

Only a few short hours away from Uluru you will find some of the most breathtaking scenery you could ever imagine in what is the Kings Canyon, located in Watarrka National Park. Here you will find many different walks and hikes that you can easily do around the canyon that will allow you to make it back in time for some of the gourmet dining at the Sounds of Silence restaurant, which is located in the Ayers Rock Resort.

No matter which option you decide to go with, you are going to discover how incredible the Australian Outback really is and create a vacation that will be one of the most memorable ones you have ever experienced.