Satisfy the Wanderlust in You – 5 Amazing Road Trips to Take From Mumbai

India is a fascinating country with a surprise in every corner. Perfect for travelling, it is known for its diverse culture and distinct ethnic milieu. Whether it is impromptu trekking or road trips, India is the perfect destination to carry out all kinds of travel plans.

The Western Ghats is one such region that makes for a lovely drive, and at the same time, it is not very exhausting. These attributes make it perfect for road trips. No wonder then that people from Mumbai are often taking quick getaways to places nearby in the form of fun road trips and weekend vacations. In fact, it doesn’t even matter if you do not live in Mumbai. Due to the fact that the region surrounding Mumbai is rich in beautiful places for road trips, you can fly to Mumbai, check in at a hotel near the Mumbai Airport, like The Lalit, and leave for the next beautiful road trip to an equally mesmerizing location the next day!

Here are five amazing road trips you can take from Mumbai:

Mumbai to Lonavala

Whether you are a denizen of the dream city or simply a visitor, your stay in Mumbai cannot be complete without a road trip to Lonavala. If you’re in a car, it is a good idea to take the Mumbai-Pune expressway; however, if you are on a two-wheeler, you will have to take the old Mumbai-Pune highway route. Either way, Tiger Point is the place to stop for a quick round of corn pakodas and steaming cup of chai! The magnificent view of the Sahyadris add to the fun on this road trip. For sightseeing enthusiasts, Sunil’s Celebrity Wax Museum, situated on the Mumbai-Pune Highway is just a cherry on the cake. It takes around two hours to cover the distance of 83.3 kilometres from Mumbai to Pune.

Mumbai to Goa

This particular road trip does not require too much introduction. If you’re tired of your monotonous routine in Mumbai or other cities, or simply sick of restaurants in Mumbai, it is time to head to the fun and spunky shacks of Goa, which is only 591 kilometres away from Mumbai! Moreover, the road to Goa from Mumbai is breathtaking. This 12-hour journey includes coconut palms, paddy fields and the winding roads along the Western Ghats. The endless stretches peeping at the vast sea also provide plenty Instagram opportunities to our fellow travellers. On this long route, you can stop at Satara, Kolhapur and Sankeshwar for food and relaxation. There are two routes to get to Goa from Mumbai—NH4, which is a more straightforward one, and NH17 which is more adventurous in nature.

Mumbai to Alibaug

This one is a shorter road trip, but equally, if not more, fun! Perfect for pets, this destination is full of beautiful beaches and has many colourful and luxurious villas one can book their stay in. These villas are quite a burst of fresh air after the plush hotels in Mumbai as they offer something new and exciting. Additionally, you will be able to see the beautiful Kolaba Fort on your way to Alibaug.

Mumbai to Malshej Ghat

Perfect for the monsoon season, Malshej Ghat offers ample photo opportunities with its picturesque drive. You can get down a little distance away from the waterfall and walk down to the side of the hill to enjoy a serene atmosphere. However, the best thing about this road trip is that you will be welcomed by orange flamingoes once you reach Malshej Ghat!

Mumbai to Igatpuri

Grand mountain ranges, lush green vastness, and charming waterfalls are what the drive to Igatpuri is made of. An easy 3-hour day drive from Mumbai, Igatpuri is perfect for a one-day trip. The Vipassana International Academy, with a backdrop of the Sahyadri range adds much animation to the trip. It is absolutely perfect for a relaxing and soothing experience, away from the city life.