Sailing Holiday with Catamaran Charter

Catamaran Charter is becoming more and more popular among holiday goers. They provide a lot of comfort and space. It is perfect for those who want to spend the charter vacation with a larger group you may enjoy the extended deck space and large communal areas, the bright salon, more stowage possibilities and comfortable cabins.

The catamaran is more stable. Unlike a monohull sailboat, a catamaran does not lean when sailing. With catamaran charter, the excursions in the high seas are more pleasant; drinks and food are kept on the table without problems and you do not have to make efforts to maintain balance on deck … in short, the experience of sailing is more relaxing and much more comfortable.

An important advantage of catamaran charter is their size: they have large and wide areas on the deck, and the cabin is twice the size of a monohull of similar length. The lounge of a catamaran is large and is located on the same level as the cockpit, which provides 360-degree visibility even when inside.

Having a larger space offers more privacy, because everyone on board can find their corner and enjoy their own space without anyone bothering them. Unlike monohull sailboats, catamaran charter has two separate hulls, with cabins and bathrooms independent of the rest areas and the kitchen. A true luxury to enjoy the sea with maximum comfort and privacy.

A catamaran with stern wind can sail between 75% and 100% faster than a monohull. The catamarans have little draft, which means they can navigate even in shallow areas where the monohulls cannot enter. The shallow draft of the catamarans also allows more possibilities of anchoring. With a catamaran charter you can anchor precious coves away from the crowds.

Probably the most important advantage of a catamaran is its unsinkability. Even with extreme damage, the catamaran would still float.