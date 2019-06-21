The Indonesian Republic is comprised of 17, 508 islands, one of which is Komodo Island. Komodo Island is home to the largest known monitor lizard, the Komodo dragon, named after the island. Komodo Island has a population of slightly over two thousand people, spread across the island. The indigenous Komodo people became extinct in the 1980s.

The Komodo Island is also famous for scuba diving and was included in the Seven Wonders of Nature in 2011. Komodo Island’s Pink Beach is one of seven pink beaches in the world. The sand looks pink because the white sand mixes with red sand. The red sand is a result of pieces of foraminifera. Foraminifera are single-celled organisms, which have been in abundance for the past 540 million years!

Exciting Activities

Komodo Island is a hotbed of activity. There is no shortage of things to do. The Komodo National Park should definitely be top on your to-do list. Made up of three main Islands- Padar, Rinca, and Komodo Island they also have smaller islands surrounding them. Between Komodo and Rinca, there are more than 5,000 Komodo dragons!

The breath-taking Komodo Island forms part of the Lesser Sunda Islands. The nearest town is Labuan Bujo on the spectacular Flores Island. The Indonesian government banned hunting of Komodo dragons in 1915 and this explains why they have survived for so long. The government has banned Komodo Island from the public starting in January 2020. This happened because some greedy people tried to smuggle 41 dragons out of the Island for sale. This is the time to make that visit and see the magnificent creatures in their original habitat!

Rinca Island

The fact that Rinca Island, not as well known or visited as its counterpart, Komodo Island does not make it less exciting. In fact, this makes the island a better place to watch the Komodo dragon undisturbed by humans in its natural habitat. Take a guided tour with the park’s resident naturalist. A Komodo statue, which is 3 meters tall, welcomes you as you land on the island.

Another gem is a place called Nusa Kode which is a tiny island to Rinca’s south. It is very tranquil and you will also find Komodo dragons in plenty.

Padar Island:

The rugged and hilly island is a gem. It overlooks the sapphire blue coves. Embark on a trek to the top of the island’s hilly summit and enjoy the magnificent view. Take photos of the amazing scenery and be suspended for a moment in time.

There are more places to visit and the best way to visit is to grab the offers by the Ayana Komodo Resort, which promise a thrilling adventure. One of the offer’s itinerary includes:

Makassar Reef- sunbathe, snorkel in the crystal clear water, and swim with the incredible manta rays

Padar Island

Pink Sand Beach

There are divinely superb places to visit which include:

Rangko Cave

This must be the most magical cave on earth! Where stalagmites jut out from the roof a cave. The cave has a pool whose water turns a mystical turquoise when sunlight streams through. Swim in this magnificent pool and marvel at nature’s wonders.

Cannibal Rock

This is a favorite with night divers. Upon diving, divers encounter hills under water covered in rare forms of nudibranch, exotic corals, anemones, and frogfish.

Wainilu

Most dives usually start in the ocean’s middle. Wainilu is unique in that you dive in and a sandy slope slowly declines, but with no visible corals. A few miles out, however, you encounter a muck dive, complete with pipefish, mudfish and much more.

Manta Point

As its name suggests, it is one of the best places to see manta rays. You can also expect to catch a glimpse of the beautiful turtles.

Kalong or bat Island– One of the smaller islands sports an eerie display at sunset when bats rise and flood the sky while looking for food.