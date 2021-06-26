General advice for travellers: going on holiday during COVID-19

Despite the impact the pandemic has had across the globe, summer 2021 looks like it’s going to be the perfect time to go abroad and enjoy a holiday.

There are a couple of things that you’re going to want to keep in mind before travelling, though. To help you out during COVID-19, we thought we’d quickly go over some tips and advice that might come in handy before you fly.

Can you take a vacation in 2021?

2020 may have been a difficult year for many of us, especially in terms of travel, but 2021 is certainly seeing improvements. While you might need to continue being cautious, it is entirely possible to get away this year, and to a variety of different destinations.

While there are still restrictions and safety measures to be aware of (as well as closures of certain landmarks and entertainment centres), there’s still plenty of opportunities just waiting for you.

What do you need to know before going on holiday?

Whether you’re planning a solo weekend away or a longer trip for the whole family, there are a couple of things that you’re going to want to keep in mind. Here’s our advice for staying safe and making the most of your vacation:

What are you allowed to do?Before going anywhere, it’s often best to do your research on the current COVID-19 related restrictions and regulations. Many parts of the world have their own requirements and rules, so it’s always best to get all the information you need on the areas you’re considering visiting How can you stay safe?Whenever and wherever you travel, always take the necessary safety precautions. Wear a mask and try to keep your distance from other people, as well as following the national/local government’s safety precautions What are the safest destinations?Take the time to learn about the situation in your desired locations. This way, you can gain an understanding of which places will be better to travel to and avoid those that aren’t quite as safe just yet

What can a property owner do to maximise their business?

On the other side of the coin, it’s also important for hotels, hostels, etc. to make the most out of their ability to welcome new guests. Things are starting to look up and improve across the globe and more people are planning to travel this summer. With this in mind, it’s clear that this is the perfect time to get out there and offer your hospitality and/or accommodation services.

During these difficult and complicated times, it’s essential that you show that you’re a safe choice. Flexibility, cleanliness and the usual things guests look for are all important – more so now than ever.

Are you in need of a little help?

Are you looking for a tool that could help you make your life as a host easier? If so, choosing a guest management system for hotels could be a great way to help things run a little more smoothly.

There’s no doubt that running one of these kinds of businesses (from hotels to Airbnbs) can be a tough job even under normal circumstances. Getting more work in is undoubtedly a good thing, but if you’re finding it hard to handle, it’s worth getting a little extra help. A good quality management system can be one of the most useful pieces of software that you have at your disposal.

There are several ways that these tools can come in handy; from helping you deal with last-minute reservations, to a more stream-lined way to organize both guests and bookings.