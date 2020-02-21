Cruise vacations in India 2020: Top 4 budget-friendly cruise lines you should know about

Cruise holidays are the best if you want to explore majestic seas, aquatic life, marine fauna and lush green surroundings in a peaceful manner. It is estimated by the cruise line industry association that more than 13 million people take cruises each year around the world and are satisfied with their experience. There are so many luxurious cruise lines in our country that will take you through exotic locations. The four most budget-friendly cruise lines are mentioned below:

ANGRIYA- Mumbai to Goa cruise

It is one of India’s luxurious Mumbai to Goa cruise that allows you to enjoy a 7-deck luxury cruise. It takes you through the breathtaking views along the Konkan Coast and captivating sights of the royal sea forts. The journey on Mumbai to Goa cruisepermits you to witness the beautiful sight of sunset at the Arabian Sea and sunrise along the Konkan Coast. The amenities that this cruise ship offers are dance floor, spa, restaurant, pool, deluxe rooms and luxury suites accommodate almost 400 people. With amazing hospitality staff for 24/7, Angriya cruise provides you with several accommodation options like a family room, couple room, buddy rooms etc. They assure you with maximum privacy so you can enjoy your journey in a fabulous manner with your loved ones. There are multi-cuisine restaurants, four bars, the open deck where drinking is allowed and enjoy the beautiful coral sights along the way. You can click here to know more

THE SUNDERBANS LUXURY CRUISE

The cruise includes a tour through one of the biggest mangrove reserves of the world in West Bengal. It will take you through the floating dreamland that is the expansive natural beauty, exotic species of birds, reptiles and mammals. The cruise takes you through the excursion of the rambling water channels into the forests and will literally make you soak the tranquility of the woods. They provide you with excellent hospitality and serve some exquisite cuisines of the world. The cruise has facilities such as Ayurveda treatment center, gym, library, bar, massage parlor, and a conference room as well with internet facilities. There are 32 cabins in total with air conditioners and connected washrooms for the convenience in M.V Paramhansa.

KERALA BACKWATER CRUISE

The most luxurious accommodation in the backwater of Kerala is offered by Oberoi M.V Vrinda. It takes you through the Vembanad Lake and the backwater of Alleppy. The scenery which includes abundant greenery, tranquil atmosphere and pleasant water is just stunning. The hospitality services run 24/7 and the cruise has a deluxe cabin which is fully furnished and includes a king-size bed, LCD television etc.

COSTA VICTORIA CRUISE

Similar to the Mumbai to Goa cruise, it is a remarkable cruise that sails from Mumbai to Cochin. It can accommodate more than 2000 passengers. It provides the best luxury travel experience provided by an amazing hospitality team and a large number of amenities that would make your journey more entertaining. It will take you through the mesmerizing landscape of the Arabian Sea. The lush green surrounding Western Ghats will give you numerous chances to click good pictures. The amazing view will be accompanied by the calming sea breeze and the primitive fishing culture of the Cochin. There are four luxurious onboard restaurants that offer dishes from different countries and four bars and not to forget the fitness and the wellness centers along with the disco clubs.

The four best budget-friendly cruise lines are mentioned above. Cruising is becoming a major part of tourism. If you are planning to make the most out of your vacations then hitting the shores on a cruise can be a great idea. With luxurious facilities and extraordinary experience, cruises can make your holidays memorable.