Book Sri Lanka Family Holiday Packages for a memorable vacation

You may have often heard that Sri Lanka is a picture-perfect holiday destination for romantic wanders, coastal serendipity, honeymoons, culture vulture, wildlife safari and many other trips which are not listed here. Do you know it is also a fantastic place to embark on Sri Lanka family tours?

The mysterious island merges cost-effective accommodations, hospitality, wealthy beaches, cultural spots and stunning sceneries. Read on our best holiday destinations in Sri Lanka, for an exceptional holiday with your family and kids.

Wildlife and marine life

An island, sheltering hundreds of wild creatures and rarest animal species with multiple national parks and wildlife reserves. So, don’t worry if you cannot make it to Sri Lanka’s renowned national park, Yala. You have plenty of other places to sight animals. While on your Sri Lanka family tours, it is worth paying a visit to Pinnawala elephant orphanage. Let your kids see the orphaned little jumbos – playing in the water, having their meals or take the opportunity to feed them – Your kids will be blown away with this new experience.

Then, drive them to observe the turtles in Kosgoda turtle reservation centre where they will learn about its lifecycle. Your Sri Lanka tour package is not limited to that – Visit the marine mammals of the beach by jumping into a whale watching tour in Mirissa. It will be a lifetime travel experience for your kids.

Beaches

The glorious Indian Ocean encloses the country, and you will witness several coastal areas sprawling across the island. But, there is something to keep in mind – not all of them are safe for family fun-time. Beaches with high currents are best left to surf and water sport addicts while you and your kids can have fun in the shallow saltwater. Mirissa, Galle, Bentota, Hikkaduwa, Nilaveli and Unawatuna are some of the best holiday destinations in Sri Lanka.

Known to be the highly diverse coral reefs in Sri Lanka, Hikkaduwa is the ideal place to take a look at the sea world under water. Try a glass bottom boat ride in Hikkaduwa – Reach the beach early morning and catch a boat operator to get on board. Stare at the colourful coral reefs and sea life just off the shore.

Hill country

Encounter the best parts offered in your Sri Lanka tour package. Visit the hill country, resting in the Central province of Sri Lanka. The comfortable accommodations, panoramic mountain view and luminous green tea farms create abundant family deals. Walk along the tea trails of Nuwara Eliya (don’t go on long routes with your kids; instead, take short walks), drop by a tea factory to show how tea leaves are pulled off and transformed into cured tea leaves and dig your high-tea at a leading hotel in the central hills. Spend the evening time with your family and kids as you stay in the hotel room.

Have you ever travelled by train? Get a new experience this time. Don’t miss to take a train ride through the hill country which will let your family enjoy the fantastic backdrops of the central hills covered by green foliage, fertile paddy fields, mountains and waterfalls.

Festivals

When talking about the festivals of Sri Lanka, Kandy Esala Perahera is a not to miss grand event. Taking you to the next level, this significant Buddhist festival is celebrated between July and August. So, keep the days reserved. It brings a different vacation experience in Sri Lanka with colourful fire acrobats, traditional musicians, elephants in luxury costumes and performers.

Further, travellers can encounter bright-coloured lanterns hanging by the roads, free street food stands and pandals during the Vesak and Poson full moon Poya seasons.

Cultural Triangle

Sight the ancient ruins, sacred religious shrines, Dagebas, Stupa, human-made lakes and Buddha sculptures in the cultural triangle; Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa. Ride through Polonnaruwa to encounter the historical and modern attractions. The old town suburb displays the historical architecture while the new town consists of modern construction. Then move to Kandy to visit the temple of sacred tooth, Sigiriya to meet the lion rock and Dambulla to see the Cave temple. If you are travelling with kids, then refrain from climbing heights and crowded areas, as it may be frightening your kids.

Things to Pack

Sunscreen, mosquito and insect repellent

If travelling with very young children: Nappy, diapers, kids food (although you can purchase a few brands in here, it may be bit costly), kid-friendly finger food for snacking and car seats which are expensive and rare in Sri Lanka.

A few modest clothes – a long sleeve blouse and a pair of ling jeans would be okay to wear during the visit to religious places.

Family health cards for treating any sudden illness.