Best things to do in Botanix Nature Resort

At a location near Sariska Palace, Gurgaon, Botanix Nature Resort is known to be the best resort that one can find to have a calm and comfortable stay near Delhi NCR.The resort brings the right mix of beautiful natural diversity, attractive interior décor, exquisite cuisine, and great services.

This beautiful resort brings a magnificent opportunity to stay off the busy life of the city as it is surrounded bya refreshing breeze from Aravali hills, which will give you a refreshing feel of nature. The resort offers a home-like a luxurious stay to its guests.

Botanix Nature Resort has 34 spacious rooms and lawns to conduct various events or celebrate various other events which are occasion basedin Manesar, Gurgaon such as Bachelor Party, weddings, Birthday celebrations, Office conference, Baby shower, Get Together, Farewell celebrations, Kitty parties and so on. It is a beautiful space to have a memorable event. It also has a pool in refreshing greenery surroundings.

You can also have a perfect weekend getaway to escape the hustle-bustle of city life and stay in Botanix Nature Resort encircles the enchanting nature with a fresh environment that will fill your heart with joy.

Resort facilities and Amenities

Botanix Nature Resort has covered a nice space and has:

Banquet Halls

Restaurants

34 guest Rooms

Conference Rooms

The resort brings top notch amenities to its guests:

Ample free parking for everyone

24-hour front desk and reception

Currency Exchange service(24 hours)

Travel Assistance: Delhi NCR sightseeing

Buffet Breakfast

Airport Transportation

Hotel bar

Doctor On Call

In-built restaurant offering multi-cuisine dishes

Botanix Nature Resort has 34luxury and well-maintained spacious rooms that provides the comfortto the guests. It has a perfect color theme and the interior décor of the rooms and hotel is just magnificent. These rooms have all the required services in it:

24-hour excellent room service

Fully air-conditioned

LCD Tv

High-Speed Wi-Fi

Electronic safe

Laundry/ Dry Cleaning

Luggage racks

Toiletries

First Aid kits

Things to do in Resort:

Guests in Botanix Nature Resort are provided with various activities to indulge in:

For Corporate and Family: Meditation sessions, Spider Web, Cliff Jump, Trust Fall, Burma Bridge, Rappelling and Nature Walk.

For Children: Survival Camping and Cooking, Swimming Pool with waterfall, Adventure activities.

How to reach from nearest city?

Botanix Nature Resort islocated at Sohna in Gurgaon, New Delhi NCR. It is just a 25-minute drive from Gurgaon, and you can reach there by public transportation or private cab.

The nearest airport is Indira Gandhi International airport (DEL), and a cab can be taken to reach the hotel at ease.

Best Time to Visit the place:

Botanix Nature Resort warmly welcomes its guests with efficient services anytime throughout the year. But, you and your partner scheduling a romantic getaway or family/friendsget together to have fun the peaceful ambience it offers, book your accommodation during January, February or March for the lovely experience.

Price:

Botanix Resort offers its guests to stay with home-like comfort at very reasonable prices than any other resorts near Delhi NCR. The price for one night for a couple ranges from 4000 to 4400 INR.