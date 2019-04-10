Bangalore- Something for Everyone!

Bangalore, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is also a melting pot of cultures. From a languid city of pensioners, bookshops to parks to IT capital, the city has seen it all. Even though it is now known for its happening nightlife, swanky malls and corporate offices, Bangalore still retains its early days’ charm.

Known as the “Garden City of India” owing to a large number of parks and gardens, a trip to Bangalore is said to be incomplete without a visit to these. Lal Bagh is a botanical garden which is home to over 100 species of flora and a Glass House. The park is also known for its annual flower show. Another famous spot, Cubbon Park, located in the heart of city, is home to exotic flora.

Apart from the several gardens, Bangalore also has some ancient sites and other places of interest. The Government Museum showcases the rich culture and history of the city. It has an impressive collection of archaeological and geological artifacts including old jewelry, sculpture, artwork, textiles, coins, and Halmidiinscription(the earliest Kannada inscription). A must visit for those who are interested in knowing about the local culture. HAL Aerospace Museum showcases the growth of Indian aviation industry over the years. The museum has various aircrafts and helicopters, aircraft engine models, flight simulator, and a mock Air Traffic Control Tower. Bangalore also has some famous and beautiful temples such as ISKCON temple, The VenkataramanaSwamy Temple, the GaviGangadhareshwara Cave Temple, and the Someshwara Temple to name a few.

If you are looking for some fun time with your kids, Bangalore will not disappoint you. Plan your day at anyone of these- Lumbini Gardens (swimming pools, water rides and boating); Fever Pitch Basecamp (a camping destination with activities like kayaking, canoeing, rappelling, zipline and jungle camping in tents) and Film City (amusement and theme park for go karting, stage and studio facilities) and you are in for a wonderful time. The Silicon Valley of India is also a haven for shoppers and foodies with umpteen options to choose from. Indira Nagar has a street lined with some really good restaurants-both fine dining and local eateries. If you are scheduling to take a train journey to these beautiful places, it is prudent to check live train running status through NTES (National Train Enquiry System) to have complete information.

As for accommodation, there is no dearth of good hotels in Bangalore, spanning all categories. The Leela Palace, Taj West End, ITC Windsor, Radisson Blu and The Chancery are some top Bangalore hotels in luxury category. The Lalit Ashok, The Wildflower, The Monarch Luxur are some of the mid-budget hotels with impressive service and contemporary facilities. These are some of the best hotels in Bangalore for people who don’t want to spend much on their stay. If you are a budget traveller, we would suggest names like The Signature Inn, Hotel Royal Orchid and Hotel Swagath among others. These hotels have well-maintained rooms, basic amenities and nice client service for a memorable stay experience. It is better to have prior hotel bookings in Bangalore if you are planning a trip to this place anytime soon.