Bali Tourist attractions

Its undisputable, Bali is a real deal when it comes to tourist attractions. The island of God as it’s referred as a place to be for any tourist. The island is surrounded with Golden beaches and azures.

Appealing sea and sand aside, there are other attractions such as caves, temples, waterfalls, markets and museums. History and culture lovers, places like Ubud are set aside and have in-depth materials regarding Balinese traditions and local legends.

Are you in love with adventure activities? Don’t search further, Bali is a home for you. Soon as you land in Bali, you will see muck and wreck diving, and many other water array sports. Hence, whatever you want to do, it’s available at an affordable price; all you need is contact Seven Seas Experts to organize everything for you.

What are the best things you can do in Bali?

Surfing in Kuta

Are a surfing enthusiast? If not, worry not, then the opportunity is at your doorstep soon as soon as you step in Bali. Once you are in Bali, you can surf at the popular beach known as Kuta beach. The good thing with the beach it sits neatly from a sand bar, hence, its rolling surf is free from any sharp reefs, and within the beach, and you can rent a board and enrol for a surf lesson. Trainers with quality skills are of plenty in Kuta Beach.

After surfing, you can watch the sunset as you relax on the sand while taking a cold beer.

Visit Ulun Danu Temple

The temple lies at the edge of Lake Baratan in Bali. This magnificent building is dedicated to the goddess of the lake. It’s one of the most silent places in Bali. At the temple, you will get knowledge of different shrines that are dedicated to various gods. Also, architectural designs such as intricately carved gates are appealing.

You can have fun at Bali Treetop Adventure Park

Bali Treetop Adventure Park is one of the places you should not miss to visit, especially if you intend to travel with your family or groups. It has a range of rides that are surrounded by forests. The ranges are located at the top of trees with nets, flying foxes galore and swings. You can imagine how it can be an exciting experience for the kids.

Mack dive in Padang Bai

Padang Bai is located at the east of the island. It’s popular due to diving antics. It has seven different dive sites that can be easily accessed by boats. There’s everything for every diver in Padang Bai, no matter the diving experience. Here there’s a high probability of seeing turtles, sharks. Coral gardens and waving fans.

Strap on a jetpack in Tanjung Benoa

When it comes to water sports, Tanjung Benoa is one of the kind. The famous water sport in Tanjung Benoa is strapping on a water jetpack. Sessions take at most 20 minutes and you can fly as high as 10 metres. At 10 metres high you can have a great picture of the beauty of Bali.