A journey through the history of the Amsterdam art museum

Amsterdam is a city full of unparalleled artistic richness. Its residents appreciate and enjoy local and international art. Spending a different kind of day inside an Amsterdam art museum is a natural choice for locals and tourists alike in this colorful city. Hundreds of years old, many of the works of art exhibited in Amsterdam’s various museums are carefully preserved to serve as inspiration for future generations. Although some people tend to think that a museum is boring, today there are alternatives for all tastes. We have the case of the Moco Museum located in the Museumplein, where works of art and sculptures that present a debate on the problems of society are exhibited.

A short walk through some classic museums

Due to the large number of museums in Amsterdam it is impossible to visit them all in one day. Let’s mention some of the most striking ones that attract the attention of thousands of visitors every year. Let’s start with The Rijksmuseum, noted as one of the most important museums in the Netherlands, it houses about one million works of art. This amazing museum is visited by more than a million people every year. Next you can visit the Rembrandt House Museum, which was formerly the home and workshop of the world-renowned artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn. This museum has been decorated and furnished to replicate how it would have looked when Rembrandt lived there in the 17th century. Rembrandt is known as one of the great Dutch masters. Some of his paintings have sold for more than $180 million.

A long list full of art, creativity and history

Amsterdam offers art lovers a wide range of museums to visit. Each one of them holds a myriad of stories. Each of these stories have unique messages that convey differently to each and every person who enjoys them. It is said that in order to know where we are going, we must first know where we came from. Through museums we can discover each of the events and anecdotes of the past, told through the reality of each artist. It is a journey filled with creativity that motivates each person to live his or her life to the fullest. We live in a world that never seems to stop. But those who stop to admire the work of others, manage to evolve beyond common knowledge and transcend in time.