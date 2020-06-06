5 Ways to Experience London’s Luxury on a Budget

The UK is one of the most popular destinations in Europe; at least 30 million visitors arrive in the UK every year. Most of these visitors flock to London – a modern city yet with a strong connection to its history and culture. If you’re looking for luxurious experiences on your next travel, this city is a must-visit.

Luxury does come at a price, and not having a budget is ideal. it’s possible to visit London and spend a reasonable amount while at the same time experience the best it has to offer. Here are our recommendations on how to travel to London in style without breaking the bank.

Rent a home instead of staying in a hotel

If you want excellent accommodation, staying in a five-star hotel isn’t your only option. Nowadays, there’s a range of luxury houses available for rent. This option, according to data found on https://www.thewowhousecompany.com, is excellent if you’re travelling in a group or with family. Not only will you get to live like a local, but you can also choose from some of the best houses in plush neighbourhoods around the city and surrounding areas. If you’re thinking about splurging on only one aspect of your travel, top-notch accommodation is the most practical choice.

Wander the markets for unique finds

When it comes to shopping for souvenirs, you need to look beyond Harrods and take an adventure scouring London’s markets. With a little bit of elbow grease, you might find vintage fashion items in the Camden market. London’s markets are also famous for finding vintage art and books. Some of the most exceptional food products are also available in the Borough market. Indeed, many tourists today prefer to experience London according to a local’s perspective. Who knows, you might bump into a celebrity or two.

Watch a show on West End at a discounted price

You can’t visit London without at least watching a show on the West End. But popular shows tend to be expensive, and you need to book a ticket way ahead of time. The solution here is to try watching a matinee on a weekday. A standing-room ticket is also less-expensive but still allows you to fully immerse in the experience.

High tea but a la carte

Booking high tea at a prestigious shop doesn’t have to be too expensive. What you can do is look for a tea house that serves a la carte to walk-in customers. You will get the same quality service but won’t feel guilty about the price.

Don’t forget to soak in the sights

Many of the most luxurious spots in London are free. There are parks and museums available to the public. You can also consider booking a walking tour that will bring you to the city’s more high-end spots. You can take in the sights and take a lot of souvenir photos without spending too much.

Indeed, traveling to London doesn’t have to be expensive. The beauty of the city itself is enough to make any traveller feel immersed in luxury.