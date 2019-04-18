5 reasons why Hyderabad should be your next travel destination.

Fondly known as the ‘City of Charminar, Hyderabad is the capital city of the country’s youngest state Telangana.

This wonderful city has a beautiful remnant of the past as it was ruled over by great Muhgal kings. Once in Hyderabad, you can see the reflection of rich history in several monuments and structures. On the other hand, Hyderabad being one of the biggest cities, it is well equipped with all modern amenities and facilities that are associated with a global city.

Did you know? In the year 2015, this city was awarded as the 2nd best place to visit by the annual travel guide of National Geographic Travel Magazine. Wao!

Also, depending upon individuals of different ages and walks of life, one can choose to experience various themed tours offered by Telangana Tourism. It includes pilgrimage tours, wildlife sanctuaries tours, modern convention centres and dam tours.

You can also easily visit the gorgeous Bangalore from this city. Yes, you can take a Hyderabad to Bangalore busfor a faster and cheaper way for reaching your destination.

So, here is a list of 5 reasons why this amazing city should definitely be in your next travel plan. Are you ready? Get, Set, Go….

Reason 1: The city has world famous Biryani

Beware! Once you taste Hyderabad’s biryani, you’ll never be satisfied with anything else again. If you love Biryani, then you must visit the city’s famous Biryani houses including Paradise, Hotel Shadab, Dum Pukht Begum’s, Meridian Café and Restaurant, Sarvi Restaurant, Biryani wallah and co and Shah Ghouse Cafe and Restaurant.

Reason 2: The city has luxurious hotels



Yes, Hyderabad is one city which is loaded with great properties to stay at. Some of the options are as follows: ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Hyderabad Banjara Hills, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Novotel Hyderabad Airport and The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Reason 3: The city is home to several gorgeous monuments

Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Hussain Sagar, Chowmahalla Palace, Birla Mandir, Mecca Masjid, Ramoji Film City, Nehru Zoological Park, QutbShahi Tombs, Snow World, Lumbini Park, Shilparamam, NTR Gardens, B.M. Birla Science Museum, Buddha Statue of Hyderabad, ChilkurBalaji Temple, Osman Sagar and JalaviharWaterPark are some of the places you can explore once you visit this ethereal city of India.

Also, now travel to Bangalore from Hyderabad anytime of the day. Hyderabad to Bangalore bus fare is cheap and can be booked via ixigo.com.

Reason 5 The city has great nightlife

10 Downing Street, Block 22 Club, Aqua, Air Sbarro, Fat Pigeon – Bar Hop, Spoil, MOB – Belgium Beer House, COCO’S Bar and Grill, Over The Moon, Altitude Lounge Bar Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Tease, Skyhy Terrace Lounge, Komatose, 36 Downtown Brew Pub (Vapour) and Air Live, Jubilee Hills are some of the exciting places in Hyderabad that will let you have an awesome night out.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t forget to visit the amazing Hyderabad next time you travel as this city is surely something not to be missed. #okbye