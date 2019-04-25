4 Tips for a Successful Family Vacation

Family vacations are some of the most memorable experiences for parents and children. Unfortunately, they can also be some of the most stressful experiences. Planning a successful family vacation takes a lot of patience, foresight, and luck.

To help ensure that your next family vacation goes without a hitch, try some of the tips below.

Pick a Family Friendly Destination

Image via Flickr by MDV

Does your family like water activities or being in warm weather? If not, a beach trip would be destined to fail. One of the best ways to plan a successful family vacation is to pick a destination that best aligns with your family’s interests.

If you have young children, you may want to visit Disney World in Orlando. If you have older more active children, you may want to visit a ski resort in Colorado. You know your family best, so choose a destination that matches what they like.

Find Affordable and Comfortable Accommodations

Your accommodations will often determine whether a family vacation is a success or failure. If you do not plan properly, you could end up with your entire family inside a one or two bedroom hotel — which depending on the size of your family could mean a lot of restless nights.

Look for vacation rentals or hotel options that can comfortably accommodate your entire group. Not only should you look for affordable options, but you should research the amenities that are included and distance you’ll be from the activities you want to see or do. For instance, if you’re planning a family vacation to Napa Valley, you could use a resource like Hotel Planner to find affordable hotels in Napa with necessary amenities near popular attractions.

Allow Input from Others

Traveling with children can be difficult, especially when it comes to getting them excited about an activity. While you might want to tour that history museum, if your kids are not on board, it can make for a stressful experience. If you want to plan a successful vacation, you need to get everyone involved.

A helpful strategy to get your family to buy-in to your vacation is to allow them to provide input. If you have enough days, let everyone pick a daily activity. Knowing that they have a say in the vacation can help your entire family stay excited.

Be Adaptable

No matter how much planning and research you do before your family vacation, you can expect to make adjustments to your itinerary. You might get sick. A restaurant may have a longer wait-time than anticipated. You could have flight delays. Whatever the case, you need to be mentally and strategically prepared to make adjustments on the fly. Don’t get stressed; be adaptable.

Vacations are an opportunity for your family to become closer and make long-lasting memories. However, traveling with family can also be difficult — especially if you don’t take steps to mitigate the risk and stress. When planning your next family vacation, consider the four tips above to make it a successful trip.