4 Things You Must Do While Visiting Chicago

If the “Windy City” has been on your list, you might be thinking about how you can best explore it with a limited amount of time on your hands. The good thing is that there are several ways you can get around and see a number of sights without having to spend too much and without missing anything major—it’s such a fun city!

Here are the 4 things you have to do when you are making a special trip to Chicago.

1. Millennium Park

Like Central Park in New York, Millennium Park is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. It’s a great playground for kids, as well as an opportunity to sit and people-watch. You also have the opportunity to see the famous “Cloud Gate,” which has become Chicago’s most-loved outdoor sculpture. It’s a relaxed way to get a glimpse of what daily life is like as a Chicago resident. You’ll find it located right in the city center, and it’s one of the first places you’ll visit on a Chicago scavenger hunt.

2. Wrigley Field

There’s so much history at Wrigley Field! Still home to the Cubs, some of baseball’s greatest players came from Chicago, and the stadium makes an effort to honor those who have contributed to the sport. Whether you choose to take a tour or visit by going to an actual game, you’re in a city that is extremely passionate about “America’s pastime,” and they won’t let you forget it. Just don’t pit a White Sox fan against a Cubby—it won’t be a pretty picture!

3. Chicago Field Museum

As one of the best museums in the United States, the Field Museum offers an amazing collection of dinosaur bones and Egyptian artifacts. You could spend an entire day walking through this museum, so you might want to look up the exhibits in advance in order to see what appeals the most to you. Home to the largest t-rex skeleton in the world, the field museum is great for those interested in the distant past or kids looking to spend the day exploring indoors. Whether it’s a rainy day or you want to take the opportunity to see some of the finest artifacts in the world, you can at the Field Museum.

4. Willis Tower

Formerly Sears Tower (and the highest building in the United States), this still-impressive monument has recently been renovated in order to accommodate the millions of visitors that stop by. If you want to get an amazing view of the expanse of the city, you can do it from the Sky Deck—you also have the opportunity to walk on a glass platform. It’s not for the faint of heart, but adventurers can experience new heights by strapping into a harness and enjoying the view from a new angle.

In conclusion

Whether you are planning on staying for a lifetime or just a few days, there’s plenty to do in Chicago. This list should give you a head start, but you’ll be wanting to come back for more as soon as possible.