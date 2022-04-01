4 Reasons Why Singapore Is Still A Business Trip Choice

For foreign travelers, including Indonesia, they must often visit Singapore for tourism and business. Staying at the Tanjong Pagar Hotel or other locations is the choice of business people in making their business trips.

In the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, everything has become more limited. However, Singapore is still claimed to be a leading destination for business trips, meetings, incentive tours, exhibitions and conventions.

The area in Singapore has become a busy place because of its strategic location. This strategic location is supported by government policies that make it easier for business people, a friendly work environment, skilled workers, and the availability of business space. This is the factor that makes the industry in Singapore progress and be recognized by the world.

During the pandemic, Singapore enforces strict health protocols to maintain the safety and comfort of business people who come. The Singaporean side implements that all businessmen who come must have been fully vaccinated, not or have been negative from the Covid-19 test before entering the country.

In the midst of the current pandemic, there are indeed many things that need to be prepared before traveling. For this reason, this article will explain several reasons why Singapore is still used as a location for a pleasant business trip.

Reasons Singapore Is Still A Destination For Business Trip

1. Home to thousands of international companies

Over the years, Singapore has been in the top 20 Easiest Countries to Run a Business from the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index. Today Singapore is home to 150 international organizations and 7,000 multinational companies.

In 2019, Singapore was awarded the Top Meeting City for Asia-Pacific for the 18th consecutive time from the 2019 International Congress and Convention Association Global Rankings. No wonder Singapore is still the choice of your business trip.

2. Strategic

The location of Singapore is strategic and connected to the rest of the world. A strategic location supported by qualified facilities makes Singapore a suitable destination choice. Singapore offers flight access for 100 airlines to 300 cities, and four billion passengers within a seven-hour flight radius.

Before the pandemic, there were also flights from Bandung, Surabaya, Medan, Bali, and other cities directly to Singapore. There are still other airlines that have the Jakarta-Singapore route and transit at Changi Airport.

3. Wide Choice of Business Travel

Tourists who come for business trips will often take the time to relax for a moment from the work that has been going on. Singapore offers Bleisure tourist attractions that are diverse, easily accessible, and secure.

There are various activities you can do in Singapore to appreciate yourself after a hard day’s work. Examples include relaxing at the rooftop bar and restaurant from Level 57 of Skypark Marina Bay Sands or refreshing yourself at the plant and waterfall exhibit in the Flower Dome Gardens By The Bay space.

4. Comfortable and Safe Atmosphere

Singapore is included in the list of the 10 Safest Countries in the World in the Global Peace Index 2020 organized by The Institute for Economics and Peace. Singapore is known for its stable political condition, low crime cases, and minimal natural disasters.

All travelers will be required to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test and download the Trace Together App for contact tracing while in Singapore. This is what makes Singapore a business trip destination that is always chosen by everyone.

Doing a business trip in Singapore will always be fun and make you not only enjoy the smooth running of business, but you can also enjoy the beauty of tourist attractions.

You can choose from many hotels provided in Singapore, one of which is Sofitel Singapore which is located not far from Tanjong Pagar MRT. You can get a pleasant business trip atmosphere if you stay here!