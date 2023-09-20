3 Reasons To Treat Yourself To Chauffer Services

With so many different companies throughout the UK all offering taxi and chauffeur services, it can be hard to know what makes one company stand out over the others, let alone help you decide which service to choose.

So, whether you want to arrange transportation for a wedding or other such event, need to be dropped off at the airport, or simply want to get from a to b, how do you choose between a taxi and a chauffeur service?

To help you decide, here are 3 reasons why a chauffeur service from Executive Chauffeurs in Surrey, can offer more advantages than a taxi:

1. You get a higher standard of service

Reputable chauffeur services typically have higher standards of cars in their fleets, which offer you a higher level of comfort than regular cars, right from the get go. From Mercedes and BMWs, you already know you can sit back in style and comfort, the minute you see the vehicle approaching the pickup point.

As well as the car itself, your chauffeur will be dressed far more formally than a regular taxi driver, helping you to feel as if you’re being taken good care of, rather than being driven somewhere by a person who isn’t professional and may only drive a taxi as a way of making a little extra money. Your chauffeur will be dedicated to getting you to wherever you need to go in style, safety and comfort, and picking you up from your chosen location promptly, and in style!

2. They’re more reliable

When you book a chauffeur service, no matter where you want to go, they guarantee to be there at the right time, and to get you safely and efficiently to your destination. Some taxi services are renowned for letting their customers down, and on top of that, they do so at the last minute, leaving you high and dry. Chauffeur services are reliable and can be depended upon to make sure that you’re never left running late for an appointment, or worse still, at risk of missing a flight or train due to a last-minute cancellation.

You will also be notified in advance of exactly who your chauffeur will be, what car they’re driving, and how much the fare will be, well in advance of the scheduled pickup. You will never be charged extra fees tagged on at the end of a trip as many taxi companies are prone to doing, and with the average chauffeur fare only 20% more expensive than a hit-and-miss taxi service, can you afford not to book one for your next trip?

3. You receive the personal touch

Chauffeurs receive the best training to ensure that they’re always capable of delivering a high standard of care, and with politeness a given, they will also try to respect your every request (provided they’re reasonable, of course!), from extra stops to nipping into a shop to get a snack for the journey.

From refreshments in the vehicle, and keeping quiet if you prefer not to chat during the journey, to Wi-Fi for keeping you constantly connected when you need to work on the move, and a phone charger to make sure you don’t miss a single call, a local chauffeur company is a step up from a taxi firm, and something you surely deserve.

So, the next time you need to go somewhere and don’t want the stress and frustration of wondering whether your ride will be cancelled at the last minute, or you simply want to arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and calm, why not try a chauffeur service, and experience the difference for yourself!