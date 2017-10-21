The Origin of the Ice Cream Sundae

In modern times, few people think about the history of the ice cream sundae while they are busy piling toppings in their frozen yogurt cups. The ice cream sundae is not just a tasty treat. It actually has a fascinating historical origin that stretches back to the 1800s.

Hold on to your plastic yogurt spoons to learn more about the two rival towns that say they are the birthplace of the sundae. According to the residents of Evanston, Illinois, they invented the sundae in 1890. A law was passed preventing stores from selling ice cream sodas on Sundays because it encouraged flirtations. Stores topped ice cream with a soda syrup that was not mixed with soda water, and the “Sunday soda” was born, according to Gelato Products.

The other town that claims to have invented the sundae is Ithaca, New York. Ithaca claims that Evanston’s story is made up, and the sundae was not created until April 3, 1892. According to Ithica, John M. Scott, a minister, and Chester Platt, an ice cream store owner, created the dish. Just for fun, the two men decided to cover a dish of ice cream with candied cherries and a flavored cherry syrup. They called it a “Cherry Sunday” because it was created on a Sunday.

Regardless of what town created ice cream sundaes, they quickly grew in popularity. By the early 1900s, they were available nationwide. By now, ice cream and frozen yogurt supplies can barely keep up with the public demand for this tasty treat.

