Steps to find the perfect overnight accommodation in Udaipur

Known as the city of lakes, Udaipur is another competitor in the race for the most mesmerizing destinations to visit in India. With architectural finesse and beauty, the city offers all that one requires for the perfect family vacation. From sightseeing tours to authentic Udaipur delicacies, one can never get enough of its cultural heritage.

1.Picking out the kind of accommodation- The first question needs to ask is what kind of place does someone wants to spend the night in. From 5 star hotels like The Lalit, The Leela etc. To top-notch resorts like Justa Rajputana, Shiv Niwas palace etc. You need to be clear about your budget and the location you would prefer your place to be in. Whether you want the place extremely close to the central market among all the bustle of the city like Hotel Bluebell and Hotel Golden wings or you want it to be on the outskirts so that you can also enjoy the peace and solace away from your everyday hectic lives like The Lalit, The Royal Retreat etc. According to the budget, some hotels which are light on your pocket include Mahima Regency, Thamla Haveli etc. to lavish hotels with every facility one can imagine so that you never wish to leave the room include Shiv Niwas Palace, The Rajputana etc.

How you find your accommodation- In today’s world, every search engine cannot be trusted for finding your ideal hotel for the best price. Trust only those sites through which you have already booked except for trying out new sites. Confirm your bookings by calling the hotel concerned and cross-check except for arriving at disappointment due to some technical glitch. Look for a backup. If you don’t like the hotel you are staying in or something went wrong with the bookings you made then always have a backup hotel with you so that you are not stuck homeless in the middle of the night in a strange city. Proper Research- Every hotel publicizes itself as the best one will find in Udaipur. One must remember the importance of background check on the hotel they are staying in. Only after thorough brief about the hotel and after reading customer reviews one must go for the same. Due to the increased crime rate, one can never be safe enough hence this the least they could do to ensure their safety as well as their family’s.

In the end, enjoy your stay at Udaipur and sink into the exquisite beauty of the cities of lakes in its true form. Safe Travels!