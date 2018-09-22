Mikhail S. Vorontsov €8M Price Drop

Mikhail S. Vorontsov, the 64.52 meter sailing yacht which was listed for sale by Jeremy Comport and Peter Hurzeler at the Ocean Independence, has had a reduction in price majorly. The price has been reduced to €8,000,000.

The yacht has the steel frame and it is built in laminated mahogany by Turkish yard Dream Ship Victory and has been designed by Dykstra Naval Architects. The yacht is RINA classed and she was delivered to her owner in the year 2013 as a three-masted schooner. She is going to collect a coveted Neptune trophy at the World Superyacht Awards 2014.

The yacht has an ultra-luxurious interior and it has the capacity to accommodate up to 12 guests, and is available all over europe. To accommodate 12 people the yacht has five cabins and this comprise of a main-deck master suite. The master suit has a private lounge, two twins with Pullman berths and two mirror-image VIP suites.

All the cabins present on-board has the entertainment centers along with attached bathroom facilities. To accommodate crew members, the yacht has six cabins and this can accommodate up to ten crew members.

The double doors of the yacht lead in the deckhouse saloon area. The yacht has a well appointed bar, fine dining area that has the seating capacity for ten guests. This is games table, and forward of that there is comfortable saloon area present. The area has two sofas, a coffee table, two large armchairs and an entertainment center that includes a big screen Sharp Aquos television as well as a stereo surround sound system.

If the technical part of the yacht is considered, the yacht comes with a full wardrobe and it is fitted with Rondal winches. The yacht has twin MTU 8V2000 M72 diesel engines and it allows the ship to take the cruising speed of 14 knots.