Manali Romantic Places

Among the cold trails of Himachal, Manali is the perfect place to have the most exotic yet peaceful stay. With activities like Backpacking, paragliding, mountaineering etc. To keep one occupied, it also tops the charts for being utterly romantic. Snow covered capes all around while you ski through the Solang and Parvati valleys, one cannot find a place more exquisite. It is a resort town nestled among the mountains to keep you safe and enchanted during your stay.

Romance is in the air and Manali is ready to foster that feeling to the next level, from places for die-hard lovers to live life to the fullest kinds, the place offers it all.

Jogini Falls-

It is located in the Kullu valley, and perfect place for those couples who love to stay grounded and connect back to nature in its purest form. Every drop that comes down is like a glistening sight of purity and solace which is untouched by any kind of negativity in the world. It is very secluded to share some quality time with your loved ones and enjoy a nice date.

2.Van Vihar- The place located in the lap of mother nature itself, surrounded by a variety of flora and fauna. The famous Hidimba temple is right outside the van for couples to gather some blessings for their bright future together. One can relax and enjoy boating to spend some leisure time and invest into a meaningful conversation with your better half.

3.Rohtang Pass- The spotless Rohtang pass is like a two-hour ride away from Manali but is worth the wait. With such enchanting views all the way to the top, one cannot complain of the distance. What you get after the 2-hour journey is something that cannot be expressed through words. The peace and quiet, the serenity and purity that one searches for are right there. With the temperature being low, its time to hug your better half tight, keeping each other warm.

4.Naggar- If you are trying to find some amazing pieces of architectural beauty then one must go to this place. The intricacy with which the castle has been made is astounding. It is filled with art and miniature paintings and sculptures inside. It has an exceptional view as located on the bank of river Beas. Its perfect to dwell deep into the historical love stories and learn from them.