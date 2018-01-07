Let the Magic of Istanbul Cast a Charm on You

Istanbul is one of the largest cities in the world and is one of the best places for shopaholics. Decent cheap Istanbul Hotels can provide you with comfortable stay. The Grand Bazaar which came into existence in 1461 is one of the biggest and oldest covered markets. There are around 61 covered streets and more than three thousand shops. Visitors vary from 250,000 to 400,000 on an average basis daily. The Mahmutpasha Bazaar is a revering open air market next to the Egyptian Bazaar. The Egyptian bazaar is also known as the spice bazaar.

The Akmerkez is one of the most popular shopping malls of the world and has been given the award of the Europe’s best mall by the International Council of Shopping Centres. Once you see the beautiful structure you will realize why it has been awarded with the International Design and Development Award as well. One of the specialty services of this mall is a courtesy card which is given to foreign travellers so that they can avail discounts.

The Turkish cuisine can prove to be a delight. Try their world famous -Kebabs’ or their seafood restaurants. You will find a string of restaurants lining the Bosphorus. If you are in Istanbul, you can pay a visit to the Princes’ Islands which are hardly nine miles away from the city. The islands are well known for their summer mansions and authentic restaurants. Walk around the Nevizade Street to laze around in various wine houses and pubs. Cheap Istanbul hotels also have restaurants and pubs attached to them.

There are numerous exquisite places to visit in Istanbul. The Basilica Cistern is a romantic getaway for couples. It was constructed in the sixteenth century. The Head of Medusa is upside down which gives an extraordinary feel to the place. There are a number of tombs of Ottoman sultans. The Topkapi palace is a must see place in Istanbul. Lavish Courtyards covered in green and ornate kiosks add a distinct charm to the place. This place also has a secret harem and is also equipped with fascinating Turkish baths. You can get splendid views of the Sea of Bosphorus, Golden Horn and the Sea of Marmara from this palace. The Blue Mosque is a wonderful place to be and is the proud owner of six minarets. The walls are covered with iznik tiles which give a slight blue hue to the building. It also consists of the tomb of Sultan Ahmed I.

For more information on Cheap Istanbul Hotels & Tokyo Hotels