Jaipur – The Pink City – A Majestic Experience

Comprising of a wealth of activities and heart throbbing attractions, Jaipur is one of the most beautiful cities in India. With such intricate and beautiful architectural gems, the city aptly displays India’s true cultural heritage. Famously known as the pink city because of the colour of the stone exclusively used to build all the structures in the city. Pink depicting beauty and hospitality, it is definitely in consonance with what one should expect from the locals in Jaipur.

Things that add to the beauty of this majestic destination can never be enough.

For all the shopaholics, Jaipur is your shrine. From blingy and colourful to trendy or traditional, one can find it all amongst the huge collection of markets all around the city. Places like Johri Bazaar, famous for its jewellery, Nehru Bazaar, famous for the most instagrammable yet comfortable jootis, Bapu Bazaar to quench your hunger for those little trinkets like earrings, nose pins and dresses, Tibbati Bazaar famous for its wool, jackets, yarn and momos etc., One can never get enough of these places.

Not just the day, but the nightlife in this city is so elusive that one could never let that moment vanish from his memory. From the busy and lit streets to the sizzling midnight snacking joints, Jaipur has it all. Places like Jal Mahal, Amer Fort, Jawahar Circle, Statue Circle, Hawa Mahal etc. are here to spice up your nights. With exquisite musical fountains and lighting, they work wonders in capturing tourist’s attention.

With suitable attractions for all, Jaipur hasn’t forgotten it’s love for food. With tongue smacking cuisines and mesmerizing decor, restaurants like 1135 AD, RTDC restaurant, Chokhi Dhani etc., you will be left with a highly satisfied taste pallet. From snack joints and junk food to authentic Rajasthani dishes and delicacies, one can find something or the other cooking on every corner of the street.

Now that you know, it is pointless to wait around and look for any other destination for your free weekend. Book your train tickets now and explore the wonders of the deserted land. Safe Travels!