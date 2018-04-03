How to Explore New Zealand by Campervan

The wild and open landscape of New Zealand lends itself to camping more than any other country in the world. With so much beautiful countryside to explore, camping is one of the very best ways to get the most out of this stunning area. Due to the sparsely populated distances between cities in NZ, many people opt to take a road trip across the islands during their time there, so what better way to do this than in a campervan?

Why a Campervan?

A campervan acts as both your mode of transportation and your bed for the night, meaning you can double down on costs. This makes campervan holidays in New Zealand one of the cheapest and most practical ways to explore the country. You will not only save on hotels, but also on camping equipment, whilst a campervan provides far greater comfort and protection from the elements than a tent. The country is geared up for campers so there are many options available when it comes to deciding where to stay. If you’re booking car rental in Cairns in particular, there are many good holiday parks and campsite options available, so it makes sense to opt for a campervan.

Where to Set Up Camp

Depending on your budget and preferences, there is a whole range of camping options available in New Zealand. Free camping is permitted at designated spots all over NZ, giving those on a shoestring an excellent option for low cost accommodation. It is possible to find cheap campervan hire in NZ, which will allow you to double up your vehicle as your home, and with free campsites readily available this truly does make for a cost-effective option. For those more inclined towards their home comforts, there is an array of holiday parks across the country, with amenities such as showers and kitchens. These also offer the ideal place for recharging your vehicle’s electricity and disposing of any waste. For a middle-ground option, there are more basic paid-for campsites available, where you can park up for the night and enjoy a shower. If you’re stuck on where to look for campsites, there are some good apps available to help you out, such as Wikicamps and Campermate.

What to Pack

The best part of hiring a campervan is that you have a self-contained unit with almost everything you need on board. The best NZ campervan rentals will come equipped with bedsheets and kitchen equipment where necessary. If you’re heading out into the wilderness, it’s wise to have a good supply of water, along with some food and a gas cooker and canisters if your vehicle does not have a kitchen available. Other than that, all you really need is your usual clothes and toiletries and you’re all set!

So if you’re thinking of embarking on a camping trip around New Zealand, there’s no better way to go about it than hiring a campervan. By combining your travel and accommodation costs, you can expect to save a whole lot of money whilst getting the most out of your trip to this beautiful country.